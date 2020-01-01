NEWS Dua Lipa opted not to delay 'Future Nostalgia' as 'music is what we need' in these 'scary' times Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old pop star has admitted it was a difficult call to make in regards to whether or not she should release her second album - the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut - during the coronavirus pandemic, but ultimately she decided that it's what her fans need in this "unsettling" period when it's not known when things will go back to normal.



Speaking to Miley Cyrus on her Instagram series 'Bright Minded', Dua admitted: “It is a very confusing and sometimes unsettling time that we are in at the moment only because I guess for all of us nobody really knows how long this is going to last.



“For me I was toying with the idea of whether I should push it or release it at a different time.



“I felt like a lot was riding on this second record and I didn’t want to let the pressure get to me so I just wanted to make a record that made me want to dance and want to have fun and took my mind away from it.



“Although it’s scary to put a record out right now I also feel like maybe music is what we need and it is good to get people to just dance and have fun.”



She added: “I hope this takes your mind off everything that’s happening outside and gives you a moment of happiness.”



Dua dropped the new single 'Break My Heart' overnight and she has teased another song, 'Love Again', which is "dramatic" and a "manifestation".



She spilled this week: "I really loved making 'Love Again', it's the most kind of dramatic with the strings in it.

"It feels fun and honest. It was a manifestation."



The ‘Physical' singer is "creating a new world" around her new LP 'Future Nostalgia' because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Like many, Dua is feeling "anxious and emotional" during the health crisis, and she has explained that because she can't promote her second album properly, she is getting creative with other content she will share with her fans.

She said: "I've been anxious and emotional during this whole period.



"What I wanted to do with the album was create different dimensions and a new world.



"The current situation, with coronavirus, means I can't do performances or TV or promotion, so I have to make the songs feels special in different ways.



"Create a world around it."



Dua's tour has been rescheduled until 2021 as a result of the virus, and her record will now arrive early on March 27.