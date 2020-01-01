Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande sending money to struggling fans during coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have been helping out fans struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis has left millions of people out of work, as governments in countries around the world have imposed lockdowns in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

One person left without a job was longtime Taylor fan Holly Turner, who posted on Tumblr that she was worried about continuing to live in New York because of her lack of employment. But following her message, the 30-year-old reached out and sent her $3,000 (£2,720).

"I made a post on tumblr about how I was scared I wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry," Holly wrote on Twitter. "@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now."

She attached a screenshot of a notification that $3,000 had been received from Taylor Nation, LLC, alongside the message: "Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor."

Meanwhile, Ariana has also been helping her fans struggling with money difficulties. According to editors at the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the star has been using mobile payment app Venmo to send between $500 (£450) and $1,000 (£905) to more than 20 fans who have voiced concerns about their financial wellbeing.

"She reached out and took care of my salary for the month," one person shared of Ariana's kind gesture.