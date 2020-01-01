NEWS Peter Bjorn and John set to host 36-hour livestream titled ‘36h INGRID' Newsdesk Share with :







The Swedish trio will host the video-stream marathon on Twitch from their INGRID Studios in Stockholm, where they will play a live set with songs from their brand new album ‘Endless Dream’ for the first time.



Peter Bjorn and John were due to debut the new tracks on their tour of North America, but after the shows were postponed until the autumn following the outbreak of coronavirus, they have instead opted to host the lengthy livestream.



The stream will begin at 1pm GMT on Friday (27.03.20), and end on Sunday (29.03.20) at 1am GMT.



The live set from the trio will take place at 9pm on Friday, where they will also be interacting with fans through Twitch’s chat feature.



Alongside the ‘Second Chance’ hitmakers, ‘36h INGRID’ will offer live and DJ sets from several of Peter Bjorn and John’s friends in and surrounding the INGRID collective.



Live performances include artists like Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, and OLSSON, as well as DJ performances from Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács and more.



During the livestream, fans will be able to donate to INGRID studios and the band through paypal, which will cover costs for crew and gear.



Any remaining funds will be split between the artists, many of whom are in a tough spot and missing out on income at the moment, as they cannot be booked for gigs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen concert venues shut down as bans are put on public gatherings.



Peter Bjorn and John’s decision to host a livestreamed concert comes as Yungblud also performed online for his fans earlier this month, and musicians including John Legend and Chris Martin have helped in lifting people’s spirits by posting clips of them singing on social media.