NEWS Camila Cabello postpones tour amid coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk







Camila Cabello has issued a heartfelt apology to fans after making the decision to postpone her The Romance Tour amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



The Havana star had been due to hit the road in Europe in May, before continuing across North America throughout the summer.



However, the ongoing crisis surrounding the Covid-19 virus has led to Camila joining the long list of musicians either cancelling or postponing live dates.



"I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone our tour…" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "We can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do. We will do our very best to reschedule as soon as we are about to, expect more info in the near future. I'm so so sorry you guys. I'm so sad at the thought of disappointing you.



"I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. We’ve been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and all this passes. One positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you. Thank you for being there for me and caring about me always, I love and care about all of you so much too.”



Concluding her post, the former Fifth Harmony singer offered a message of hope.



"To all of you going through a difficult time right now, I’m sending you lots of love and light your way, remember to be gentle and loving and kind to yourself, let’s be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other," the 23-year-old added. "When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us."