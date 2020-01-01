NEWS Lin-Manuel Miranda leads tributes to Terrence McNally Newsdesk Share with :







Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Alexander have saluted celebrated playwright Terrence McNally online following his death at the age of 81.



The legendary writer behind hit Broadway productions like Ragtime and Master Class passed away in Florida on Tuesday (24Mar20) from complications linked to the coronavirus, and Hamilton creator and former star Miranda was among the first to honour his memory on Twitter.



"Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly," he wrote. "Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness."



Seinfeld comedian Alexander, who appeared in the 1997 film adaptation of McNally's Love! Valour! Compassion! and featured as part of a tribute event in 2013, shared, "We lost a great artist today. I worked for and with Terrence McNally twice in my life and they were two of the greatest experiences I've ever had. His work was vital, intense, hysterical and rare.



"My hope is that he will inspire writers for years to come. #RIPTerrenceMcNally".



Meanwhile, Better Call Saul's Michael McKean tweeted, "Terence (sic) McNally. A great artist, a huge loss," and Alec Baldwin simply remarked, "How sad".



Former Ugly Betty star Michael Urie and Orange is the New Black actor Michael Chernus also shared tributes online.