NEWS Lady Gaga planned secret Coachella set to promote now-postponed album Newsdesk







Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her new album after the coronavirus pandemic scuppered plans to promote Chromatica with a secret set at California's Coachella festival.



The pop superstar had previously hoped to unleash her new material on 10 April (20) and make a surprise return to the stage at Coachella to celebrate its launch, but now the festival has been postponed until October, Gaga has had to rethink her whole marketing plan.



In a lengthy note posted on social media on Tuesday (24Mar20), Gaga explains, "I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.



"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."



"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together...," she continues. "I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon!"



And while Gaga's Las Vegas residency shows for 30 April to 11 May (20) were recently put on hold, the singer hopes the current health crisis will have subsided by late May, allowing for her other gigs - as well as her Chromatica Ball summer tour - to go ahead as scheduled.



The Born This Way hitmaker concludes the message by insisting Chromatica is "still very much on the way", adding, "To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad... I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic (sic) celebration of all time And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME!"



Gaga is the latest artist to push back album release plans after Alicia Keys and Haim also hit the pause button on the launch of their projects.