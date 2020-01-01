NEWS Jackson Browne tests positive for the coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus.



The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 71, tells Rolling Stone he sought medical help when his temperature spiked recently and was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.



"My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalisation or anything like that," the Running on Empty singer says, urging everyone to take stay-at-home guidelines seriously.



"So many people that have it aren't going to be tested," he adds. "They don't have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That's what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody."



Browne now regrets a recent trip to New York for the Love Rocks NYC benefit, which was live-streamed on 12 March (20) without an audience due to coronavirus concerns, because he believes that's where he contracted the potentially deadly virus.



"Now I wish I hadn't gone to New York and done this benefit," he says. "You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you, in some way, could very easily pass it to someone else."



Browne now joins Placido Domingo, Bon Jovi star David Bryan, rapper Slim Thug and Testament rocker Chuck Billy among the famous musicians, who have tested positive for the virus.