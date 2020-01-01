Elton John 'cherishing' family time during coronavirus isolation

Elton John is "loving" spending time with his family as they continue to isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rocket Man star is staying home with his husband David Furnish and their sons Elijah, seven, and nine-year-old Zachary.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for an interview on Apple Music, Elton admitted he's enjoying the downtime "so much".

"I don't spend that much time with my family during the day and I'm loving every second of it," he said. "So cherish it while you can. Every cloud has a silver lining."

Discussing how the family has kept themselves busy while isolating at home in the U.K., Elton noted that they've been playing board games to pass the time, sharing: "We're playing every day, at 5:30 we play Snakes and Ladders, which in America is called Chutes and Ladders, and it's become a family routine now and it's fantastic.

"To be honest with you, it's great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don't, even though they've been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand," he continued. "It's, this is 24/7 with them and it's fantastic. I mean I'm saying that after a week, check on me in about three weeks."

Amid the crisis, Elton is one of many artists having to cancel tour dates, and though he won't be taking to the stage any time soon, he insisted music is vital bringing people together.

"I'm afraid that the tours aren't going to happen until after the summer probably," the 72-year-old mused. "I don't think realistically speaking that we, artists, can expect to go back on the road. And so people are going to take solace in music... Music is so important to people."