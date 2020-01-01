Dua Lipa reschedules Future Nostalgia tour dates

Dua Lipa's planned tour in support of her second album Future Nostalgia will now begin in January 2021.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker had been due to kick off her European tour on 26 April in Madrid, Spain, however, the popstar delayed plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the vocalist will begin the trek in Newcastle, England on 3 January, and play dates across the U.K. in cities including London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin, before performing a handful of shows across mainland Europe.

Original tickets will be honoured for the rearranged performances or refunds can be requested from the point of purchase.

Alongside the announcement on Twitter, Dua added: "Despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule the show in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo but we are still trying for Vienna, Munich so please hold onto those tickets.

"Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

The announcement comes after the star moved forward the release of the album by one week, meaning the project will drop on Friday, instead of its original date of 3 April.