Taylor Swift's publicist reacts to Kim Kardashian's accusations

Taylor Swift's representative has responded to Kim Kardashian's accusation that the singer "lied through her publicist".

The feud between Kim and Taylor was reignited over the weekend when leaked footage was shared from the infamous 2016 video call between the Shake It Off star and Kim's husband Kanye West. While Taylor had denied that Kanye had ever asked her permission to call her a "b**ch" in his song Famous, the rapper claimed he had - with video clips of the call shared by Kim on social media appearing to back that up.

However, after Taylor responded to the full leaked video, stating that she had been vindicated after it seemed to corroborate her side of the story, Kim hit back in a statement of her own on her social media.

During her post, Kim wrote: "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b**ch’ was used without her permission."

Taylor's publicist Tree Paine then hit back on Twitter, writing: "I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement."

She shared an image of the original statement, which read: "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single Famous on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b**ch famous.’"

Paine also slammed Kim's claim that she hadn't edited any of the clips of the call she shared on social media back in 2016, tweeting: "Btw (by the way), when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys p**s off to leak that video?"