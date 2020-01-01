Jesy Nelson: 'I'll never absolutely love myself'

Jesy Nelson has admitted she'll never be in a place where she "absolutely loves" herself.

The Little Mix star previously opened up about how nasty comments from online trolls left her feeling suicidal in her award-winning documentary Odd One Out.

And while Jesy has done her utmost to move on from the experience, in a new interview with Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine, she noted that she still sometimes lacks self-confidence.

"Honestly, I didn't like one thing about myself," the singer reflected. "I will never lie and say I absolutely love myself now. There are still things I'm working on. (But) I am 100 per cent better than I was before."

Jesy also explained that she wanted to make the documentary to help anybody else keen to turn a "s**t experience into a positive one".

However, she was terrified that being so vulnerable would lead to her getting even more nasty comments from trolls.

"I was s**tting myself," the 28-year-old confessed. "I thought it would make people troll me more and cause even more of a backlash... It's been the complete opposite. I put myself in a really vulnerable place, but now I'm glad I did."

Jesy is also pleased to have had the support of her boyfriend, reality TV star Chris Hughes, over the past few years.

"He's just a very positive person. Chris is in a world of his own. He's not normal. Everyone who meets him says, 'I've never met anyone like him.' It's cute," she smiled. "I think, 'I'd love to be in your head.' There (are) no cares or worries. He's just in Chris land."