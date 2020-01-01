NEWS Maren Morris welcomes first child Newsdesk Share with :







Country star Maren Morris is a new mum.



The Girl singer has welcomed a son with husband Ryan Hurd.



Maren shared the happy news on Monday, posting several photos of her newborn on Instagram.



"Hayes Andrew Hurd," she wrote. "3/23/20. Love of our lives."



Just days ago, the 29-year-old was trying to dance her way to delivery after revealing she was ready to become a mother.



Then-heavily pregnant, she posted an Instagram video of herself dancing around her living room to Harry Belafonte's Jump in the Line with her baby belly bouncing all over the place.



"Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby," Morris wrote beneath the footage.



She and Hurd announced the pregnancy in October.