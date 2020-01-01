Keith Urban stages second studio livestream concert as Nicole Kidman plays roadie

Keith Urban staged another impromptu livestream concert on Monday evening (23Mar20), and asked his wife, Nicole Kidman, to help him promote it.

The couple teamed up in the studio to perform a mini-concert last week (16Mar20), as musicians around the world began entertaining fans on lockdown with at-home gigs, and it appears they had so much fun, they wanted to do it again, dubbing the virtual show The Urban Underground.

"Everyone seemed to love the home gig last week, so we're back again," the barefoot actress said in a video message she posted on her husband's Instagram Live account minutes before the concert went live. "Well not me, I'm just a roadie, a fan, an audience..."

Keith, who was strumming on a guitar next to his wife in their home studio, added, "Couldn't do it without you, babe!"

Nicole quickly signed off by saying, "Thank you to everyone and have some fun", but then stayed in the studio, dancing and singing along to her husband's music.

The second Instagram Live concert aired on Urban's account, @KeithUrbanInstagram and he began the 30 minute show by dedicating the performance to "all the healthcare workers" and "all of you first responders out there" and adding, "We're gonna try to bring a bit of sunshine into your screens wherever you are".

True to her promise, Nicole handed Keith guitars - like "the best roadie in the world" - as he completed songs like Never Comin' Down, You Gonna Fly, and new tune God Whispered Your Name, and even sat at his feed for part of the gig, during which the singer paid tribute to the late Kenny Rogers by performing the country legend's signature tune The Gambler, with his actress wife providing backing vocals.

They weren't the only 'country' couple teaming up to entertain fans online on Monday night - Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, staged a joint virtual jam session as part of Brooks' weekly Facebook series, Inside Studio G.

The Brooks and Yearwood event appeared at www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/.

Meanwhile, Diplo, Finn Wittrock and Vanessa Carlton are among the livestreaming highlights available on Tuesday (24Mar20).

Diplo and Ronatronix will team up for a DJ set, which will begin at 10pm EST on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/diplo) and Stranger Things star Finn, who fronts new band The Aubreys, will host an at-home show on his Instagram Live account (https://www.instagram.com/finnwolfhardofficial) from 4pm EST.

Singer/songwriter Carlton will continue her daily show, during which she performs two songs, on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vanessacarltonactual) from 6pm EST.

Meanwhile, previous livestreamed Instagram and Instagram Live concerts staged by Miguel, Evanescence, Bastille, Jewel, Rufus Wainwright, Juanes, and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are archived and available to view.