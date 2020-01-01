Haim delaying album release

Singing siblings Haim are pressing pause on plans to launch their new album until the summer (20).

The If I Could Change Your Mind hitmakers had been due to drop Women in Music Pt. III on 24 April, but the trio has since decided now is not the time to debut its third studio project as people around the world continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to everything that is going on with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we've decided it is best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer," reads a statement posted on Twitter.

"This wasn't an easy decision for us at all...We can't wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can't wait to see all of you on the road when it's 100 per cent safe to do so. in the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes."

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus has forced rockers Metallica to rework their upcoming tour plans, delaying their South American trek, scheduled for April, until December, and announcing the cancellation of a trio of U.S.-based festivals in May - North Carolina's Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville in Florida, and Ohio's Sonic Temple - which the musicians had been due to headline.

However, James Hetfield and his bandmates are hoping to be back onstage in September, when they have signed up to kick off the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Promising to keep fans updated on their live shows once the pandemic passes, the Metallica members state: "We'll sign off for now by sending you our love during these trying times. Here's to looking back on this period soon with renewed appreciation for all the amazing times together with our extended Metallica family around the world.

"For now, go hang with your significant others, kids, pets, parents... whomever you have in your space. Create your playlists, watch some movies, try some old-fashioned board games and most importantly, stay safe. We'll keep in touch!"

Country legend Willie Nelson has also stalled the release of his new album, First Rose of Spring.

The singer's 70th solo studio album was originally due to be released on 24 April, but it will now drop on 3 July.