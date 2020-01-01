Jason and Brittany Aldean mark fifth anniversary in isolation

Country star Jason Aldean's wife Brittany "couldn't be happier" after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in their pyjamas while in isolation.

The couple marked the marriage milestone on Sunday (22Mar20), in the midst of the coronavirus chaos, during which people across the U.S. have been urged to self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Aldeans are among those practising social distancing, but Brittany didn't mind spending the day alone with her family - because it was exactly what she would have wanted regardless.

Alongside a photo of the pair on its wedding day, the former American Idol contestant shared a sweet dedication to her man, writing on Twitter, "5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you.The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now.

"I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you've helped me evolve into."

She added, "I love you more than anything, babe. As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn't be happier. Because I'm with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary."

Brittany also posted a snap of the flowers the You Make It Easy hitmaker had ordered, with a note that read: "Happy 5th Anniversary My Love; Jase".

Meanwhile, Jason gushed about his wife in a similarly sentimental tribute on his Instagram page.

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen!" he captioned a picture of the couple kissing on a boat.

"In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies and have created an amazing life together. Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side (sic)."

The Aldeans share young son Memphis and baby daughter Navy together, while Jason also has two older girls, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, with his ex-wife, Jessica, whom he divorced in 2013 after having an extramarital affair with Brittany.