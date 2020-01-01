Taylor Swift 'likes' supportive Tumblr posts following Kanye West phone call leak

Taylor Swift has 'liked' a series of supportive posts on Tumblr following the leak of the full video from her infamous 2016 phone call with rapper Kanye West.

The Shake It Off hitmaker fell from grace and withdrew from the limelight in 2016 after Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian posted edited video clips of Taylor seemingly giving Kanye her approval about the controversial lyrics in his song Famous, something which Taylor had consistently denied, claiming she wasn't told that he was planning to call her a "b**ch" on the track.

However, full audio and video from their phone call was leaked over the weekend, with the transcript proving that the rapper never mentioned to Taylor about the "b**ch" lyric, and fans raced to social media to slam Kanye and support the singer using the hashtag "#KanyeWestIsOverParty".

While Taylor has yet to make a statement about the leak, according to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, she liked several posts on blogging site Tumblr, with one reading, "Taylor told the truth moodboard," another saying, "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it," and a third post asking, "WHO WAS TELLING THE TRUTH THE ENTIRE TIME???"

Taylor wasn't the only star to subtly share her opinion - Kim also liked a tweet that read: "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I'm so confused right now."

In response to the leak, Taylor's friend Todrick Hall released a lengthy statement on Twitter, slamming Gold Digger star Kanye as "self absorbed" and labelling Taylor a "f**king boss a*s b**ch" only made "stronger" by the incident.

"Haters tried to cancel my friend time & time again. But guess what? She's still winning, still breaking records, still being an ally, still boo'd up, still selling out stadiums like they're Furbys," he concluded.