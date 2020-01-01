NEWS Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to be let out of prison to escape the coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - was jailed for two years in December on charges relating to attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and firearms-offences, and his attorney Lance Lazzaro has called for him to be allowed out of jail.



According to TMZ, Lazzo wrote a letter to the judge over the weekend citing concerns for Tekashi's wellbeing while he's serving sentence.



It's said the star - who has already served 14 months of his sentence - suffers from asthma, which makes the respiratory illness more serious if caught.



The note also reveals the rapper - Daniel Hernandez - "was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year" and was hospitalised for treatment".



According to his attorney, Hernandez wasn't allowed to see a doctor despite recently suffering from shortness of breath.



In January, Tekashi submitted legal documents in which he claimed staying behind bars leaves his life in danger because he testified against members of the Nine Trey Bloods street gang.



His lawyer said at the time: "As a result of Hernandez's cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez's safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk.



"Additionally, this Court ordered continued cooperation with the government as part of Hernandez's sentence.



"Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez's safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers that force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety.



"However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods."



The 'Gummo' rapper's legal team highlighted the fact another gang member was almost killed in prison for denouncing the organisation.