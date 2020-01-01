NEWS Donald Glover has officially released his new album '3.15.20' as Childish Gambino Newsdesk Share with :







The 36-year-old actor and rapper - who performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino - dropped his fourth studio album via a live stream last week and it was later removed without explanation, but he has now released the record, which features Ariana Grande and 21 Savage collaborations among others.



The album is available on streaming services such as Spotify, and it is also available as a continuous play via his Donald Glover Presents website, which initially featured the new tracks on March 15th before they were taken down.



Just two of the songs have titles, 'Algorhythm' and 'Time', with the other names appearing as the time they feature on the album, such as '0.00' and '12.38'.



Last week, the stream was accompanied by a four-panel artwork depicting the world in chaos, which comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 15,000 people.



Fans were also invited to type in text, which suggested Donald was seeking recommendations for the title for the stream, which just had the name Donald Glover Presents - the same as his Adidas range.



The musician and-actor previously said he'd planned to release one more album before giving up his Childish Gambino moniker.



After collecting his Grammy in 2018, he said: "I stand by that. I'm really appreciative of this [Grammy]. I'm making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they're important to progress. I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them we wouldn't have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think endings are good because they force things to get better."