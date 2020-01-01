NEWS Former Destiny's Child star Letoya Luckett pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Letoya Luckett is pregnant with her second child.



The former Destiny's Child star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her husband Tommicus Walker are expecting a new addition to the family.



"Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle," she captioned a photo of herself in a white dress on the rocks by the beach, showing off her blossoming bump.



The happy news comes after the 39-year-old welcomed daughter Gianna in January 2019. The couple is also parents to Walker's daughter Madison, seven, from his previous marriage.



Luckett and Walker were married in a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia in Austin, Texas in December 2017.



The singer, known to fans as LeToya, joined up with Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson to form Destiny's Child in 1993, but she and Roberson were replaced by new members Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin after they expressed interest in wanting their own manager, outside of Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles, in 2000.