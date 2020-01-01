NEWS Reba McEntire forced to 'indefinitely postpone' mother's funeral and burial due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The 64-year-old singer took to Instagram last weekend to reveal her mum Jacqueline had sadly passed away aged 93, and now she and her family are planning to lay her mother to rest "when it is safe for everyone to attend".



She wrote: "After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama's funeral and burial at this time.



"We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend. Thank you for the calls, cards, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time. (sic)"



Reba also revealed on Instagram that her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn, entitled 'Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas' has been postponed.



They were due to play from April 8th to April 18th, but hope to return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 10th.



Last weekend, Reba was mourning the loss of her mother Jacqueline after announcing she had passed away after a battle with cancer.



In a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Reba wrote: "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go.



"The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. (sic)"



Reba said her mom died knowing "how much she is loved" and is loved by her family, whilst thanking those who had sent them cards and messages of condolences.



The 'Back to God' singer added: "She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.



"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.



"We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.



"Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories.

Thank you Lord for that.



"In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. (sic)"