Lance Bass and husband trying for surrogate baby a 10th time after 2019 heartbreak

Lance Bass is still reeling from the loss of a baby boy at the end of last summer (19).



The former 'NSYNC star has revealed he and husband Michael Turchin's ninth attempt at becoming parents via surrogacy appeared to be a success and they started planning names and dreaming of life as fathers, until receiving the shattering news that the baby had died.



"We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF," the 40 year old tells Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it."



Bass explains he and Turchin were particularly thrilled about the pregnancy news as their previous eight attempts had not resulted in a pregnancy.



"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there’s a huge possibility that it won’t stick," the singer adds. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you’re already planning out their lives.



"Especially once you know the sex - you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff. That's the thing that sucks."



Lance admits getting over the loss of a dream baby was tough, but he and Turchin aren't giving up and they recently found their 10th egg donor and are planning to proceed with another round of in vitro fertilisation in the coming months.



"It's been a very long process, years in the making," he says. "There have been a lot of ups and downs... Nine did not work, so now we’re onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work. I'm trying not to worry about it."



And if surrogacy doesn't pan out for the star and his husband, they're looking at other ways to become dads: "I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time," Lance states.