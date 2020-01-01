NEWS Luke Combs planning weekly online shows Newsdesk Share with :







Country star Luke Combs is planning to perform free mini-concerts online every week he spends in isolation as the world continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



The singer, who had to postpone his spring tour due to the global pandemic, treated fans to an impromptu gig from his garage on Tuesday night (17Mar20), and even included a brand new track as he streamed the show live via Instagram.



"I want to play a couple songs for you tonight, just try to take your mind off things a little bit and have a little fun for myself," he said. "I'm going to play a cover song for you guys, I'm going to play a new song. I hope you enjoy. I might mess up."



Combs then launched into an acoustic rendition of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car classic, and played a new tune, What Do You Do When It Rains?.



"I spent some time before this crazy quarantine thing writing songs at the beach," he explained prior to debuting the fresh material.



"We wrote this song, didn't have the situation that we are in now in mind when we wrote it, but it feels like an appropriate song to play. We were sitting around down there and it was raining outside. It never rains at the beach.



"(Fiancee) Nicole was like, 'What do you do when it's raining?' I took that line and ran with it and this is what I came up with."



He also sang When It Rains It Pours and Hurricane, before sharing his hopes to stage the garage gigs on a regular basis.



"Thanks for watching!" Combs smiled. "I'm probably going to do another one of these next week. Probably every week that we're quarantined I'll do one these.



"Just 'cause I hope you guys like these and I like playing music and I probably don't have much going on in the next couple of days that I can think of. I hope you're staying safe out there."



Combs wasn't the only country artist trying to entertain fans online on Tuesday - Jake Owen also live streamed his jam session, a day after Keith Urban and Hunter Hayes fronted similar sets on Monday.



Coldplay's Chris Martin, singer John Legend, and pop star Charli XCX are among the other stars to perform online gigs in recent days as government and medical officials worldwide advise people to self-isolate to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which has led to more than 214,000 cases of infection globally, and in excess of 8,700 deaths to date.