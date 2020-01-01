John Legend gearing up to drop new album

John Legend is set to drop a new album in 2020.

The 41-year-old singer has been keeping his followers entertained by performing concerts on Instagram Live as people around the world socially distance and quarantine themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And during his lively performance on Tuesday, John told viewers that he's planning to release a new album in the coming months.

"Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year," he said. "Everybody's home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I'm going to put some music out.

"We're going to release some music. I don't know what the schedule going to be like, we're just going to start putting stuff out. We're in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it."

The All of Me hitmaker also debuted one of the new tracks, entitled Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs. The tune features a sample from David McCallum's The Edge, which was also sampled in Dr. Dre's 2000 hit The Next Episode.

John added that while the global pandemic may prevent him from shooting music videos to accompany the songs, he may consider employing an individual to produce animated videos.

Of the Together at Home concert series, first started by Coldplay's Chris Martin, the father-of-two said: "Social distancing is important, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits."