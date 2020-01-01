Britney Spears slams Internet bullies for hurting her feelings

Britney Spears has hit back at trolls who "really hurt" her feelings by leaving mean comments on her social media posts.

The 38-year-old singer frequently shares updates on sites such as Instagram and Twitter, including videos of herself dancing and exercising or modelling her favourite outfits, and the clips sometimes attract mean comments from her followers.

On Tuesday, Britney hit back at those who like to bully her online.

Sharing an image of a message which read "Nobody watches you harder than the people that can't stand you", Britney wrote alongside it: "I've read a lot of things online of people criticising my posts... For me I get really excited about my posts... and I like to share them with you all !!!!

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings .... and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know .... this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another .... !!!!!!"

And in reference to a post she'd shared earlier this week that had attracted some criticism, Britney continued: "PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday .... I am truly sorry if I offended anyone."

Concluding her post, the mother-of-two wrote: "I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all .... stay safe .... and be nice !!!!!"