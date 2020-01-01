NEWS Britney Spears blasts online bullies for criticising her bathing suit photos Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Toxic' hitmaker has fired back at trolls complaining about her social media posts, as she admitted "all the mean comments" do get her down.



In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "I've read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts .... saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit.



"For me I get really excited about my posts .... and I like to share them with you all !!!! I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!!



"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings .... and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know (sic)"



The 38-year-old star called for people to "be nice" to each other as the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.



She added: "This goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another (sic)"



Meanwhile, Britney also apologised to any followers "offended" by photos she posted of horses - which appear to have been deleted.



She continued: "I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday .... I am truly sorry if I offended anyone.



"I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all .... stay safe .... and be nice !!!!! (sic)"



Britney - who has called out bullies in the past - previously revealed she has "self esteem problems".



She explained: "Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood ....



"I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them. I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!! (sic)"