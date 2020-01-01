NEWS Nadine Coyle has refused to rule out a Girls Aloud reunion Newsdesk Share with :







The 34-year-old singer hasn't rejected the idea of the 'Love Machine' group getting back together in 2022 for their 20th anniversary as she hinted at potential plans.



Appearing on the 'Is It Just Me?' podcast, Nadine was asked if the band will reform and responded: "Oh, who knows?"



When she was told most reunited acts have more fun when they get back together, she teased: "I'd really enjoy it? OK, thank you, I'll bear that in mind."



The star also admitted she still loves listening to the music the group - completed by Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts - made together throughout their career.



She added: "They're such great songs. I was a fan of them at the time and I still love them now.



"It was a great age to do it. I'd just turned 17 when I started so you just have the limitless energy, you really don't have to sleep much."



Nadine comments come after Kimberley suggested 2022 would be a great time to reunite - especially as "everybody is busy" with their own projects for now.



She recently said: "It will have been 20 years in 2022, it's a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I'm proud of all of them.



"All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they're good, I'm glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.



"Our outfits were racy, but we were girls' girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to."