NEWS Teenage Cancer Trust's Royal Albert Hall shows have been postponed Newsdesk Share with :







The iconic London venue has decided to close its doors, and so the upcoming fundraising concerts - set to be headlined by Mumford & Sons, Stereophonics, Groove Armada, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and The Who - have been delayed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement Kate Collins - chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust - said: "Following the Royal Albert Hall's decision to close, Teenage Cancer Trust's upcoming week of fundraising shows, Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, are postponed.



"We know this will be a huge disappointment to everyone involved in this year's shows; the artists who were due to perform, their teams, everyone involved in planning the events and - most of all - everyone who had bought a ticket.

"However, the health and wellbeing of anyone due to perform, work, volunteer or attend the shows is our overriding priority."



Kate told punters to "keep hold of your tickets" as the team work to figure out if they can reschedule the shows.



She added: "We understand that many people will have questions about what happens next, especially those who have tickets.



"Please keep hold of your tickets, as we are currently working with partners and artists on answers to these questions and will come back as soon as we can.



"We are, obviously, very disappointed that we have had to announce this. I'd like to thank everyone who committed their time and support to this year's shows for their understanding.



"Together, we will continue to make sure that young people don't face cancer alone."



Paul Weller was also set to be part of the concert series - as Stereophonics' special guest - while John Bishop was also due to host an evening of live comedy.