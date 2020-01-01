NEWS Lady Gaga candidly discusses struggle with clinical depression Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga has candidly discussed her ongoing struggle with clinical depression and processing trauma.



In a new interview with Paper magazine, the Shallow hitmaker revealed that she continues to "fight all the time" for her wellbeing and mental health.



"Give me a break, (happiness is) not that simple," she said. "I have clinical depression. There's something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin are not firing the same way, and I can't get there. If someone says, 'Come on, just be happy,' I'm like, 'You f**king be happy.'



"I still work on myself constantly...I have bad days, I have good days."



Gaga went on to explain that she wants her upcoming new album Chromatica to be something that "forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments", as she used songwriting to get through her dark days.



"It came from thinking on some days I was going to die. I was like, 'I'm going to die soon, so I better say something important.' Now I listen to it and know that I'm going to live," the 33-year-old proudly stated. "So, if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life."



Back in January, the Oscar-winning singer/songwriter told Oprah Winfrey during a discussion on the talk show host's 2020 Vision Tour that she delayed seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually assaulted at the age of 19.