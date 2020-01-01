NEWS Eminem has been forced to deny he's releasing a new album called 'Marshall Law' Newsdesk Share with :







A rumour was started claiming that the rapper - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - is planning a record with the title, but he has now silenced the gossip.



Responding to a Twitter user, who re-tweeted the original source and wrote: "I apologize for the typo.



"I meant to type stupid rumors about marital law not marshall law.



"My bad (sic)", the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker replied: "Sorry guys... Marshall Law: not a thing."



It's no surprise that the record rumour was false, as the rapper said himself recently that he doesn't have anything in the pipeline.



The 'Stan' rapper scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts with his surprise 11th studio album, 'Music To Be Murdered By', and scored his 10th number one on the Billboard 200 chart - and admitted he's currently not thinking beyond promoting and releasing music videos for his latest record.



He said: "I don't really have anything coming up next, to be honest, just working this album and whatever videos come along next.



"But we don't have anything written in stone just yet."



The 47-year-old rapper's UK chart feat meant he extended his record-breaking run of consecutive number one albums, with 'Music To Be Murdered By' marking his 10th on top, as no other act in UK chart history has managed to land as many chart-topping albums in a row.



What's more, 'Godzilla' - which is Eminem's 10th UK number one single - achieved the rare feat of debuting at number one in the singles charts in its opening week, with only three songs doing so for the entirety of 2019.



The 20-track record features collaborations with late rapper Juice WRLD - who passed away last year at the age of 21- Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, White Gold, Skylar Grey, and Young M.A.