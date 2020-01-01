Bebe Rexha urges fans to take coronavirus warnings seriously after death of friend

Bebe Rexha is mourning the death of a friend who lost her battle with coronavirus.

The 30-year-old is urging fans to take the guidelines passed down by health experts seriously and stay inside during the ongoing pandemic to help prevent the spread of the disease, which claimed the life of her 45-year-old pal.

"This is NOT A JOKE," the Meant to Be singer tweeted on Monday. "A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45. STAY INSIDE YOUR F**KIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE."

Bebe also urged government officials to "put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the coronavirus is under control", adding: "Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe."

At present, there are 181,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with over 7,100 deaths recorded. America has over 4,280 confirmed cases, with at least 74 deaths.

Bebe isn't the only A-lister urging fans to take the coronavirus warnings seriously - Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have also used social media to encourage their followers to isolate themselves and follow health guidelines to stay safe.