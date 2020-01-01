NEWS Neil Young has announced the 'Fireside Sessions' live-stream concert series Newsdesk Share with :







The 74-year-old music legend took to his Neil Young Archives website to announce his plans to perform for his fans from the fireplace at his home amid the coronavirus pandemic, with his wife Daryl Hannah, 59, set to film the production.



The 'Rockin' in a Free World' singer also reminded his followers that he will soon be closing down his Facebook page, after previously revealing he is boycotting the social media network because of the "false information regularly supplied to the public" on the site.



He wrote: "Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.



“We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook.



"As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change.”



The announcement of his home sessions comes after Neil said he would love to tour "old arenas" with an impromptu Crazy Horse run.



He claimed the band were trying to plan a stint on the road together, but wanted to avoid playing "new coliseums" booked a "year in advance".



Posting on his website, he wrote at the time: "We have been looking at boozing the Crazy Horse BARN tour.



"Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by new coliseums we have to book year in advance and we don't want to go to anyway. That's not how we like to play.



"It sounds way to much like a real job if you have to book it and wait a year, so we have decided to play the old arenas - not the new sports facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams. (sic)"



Neil confirmed the group - completed by Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren - were keen to get out on tour "in a couple of months" rather than fitting into the timeframe pushed by "soulless" bigger venues.



He continued: "Large and soulless, these new buildings cost a fortune to paly in. We wanted to play in a couple of months because we feel like it.



"To us it's not a regular job. We don't like the new rules."



Neil - who was disappointed to find out many of the old arenas have since closed down - had teased an announcement "pretty soon", after recently shrugging off the idea of a Crazy Horse live run.



Asked about his 2020 tour plans, he insisted: "Don't expect anything. I am not focused on playing. I am taking care of my music."



However, with the coronavirus outbreak, it doesn't look likely to happen in the near future.