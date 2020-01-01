NEWS Lady Gaga hated being single Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Pokerface' hitmaker admits it was "hard" being on her own after a series of failed relationships - which included with former fiancés Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney as well as a short lived romance with sound engineer Dan Horton - and she admits she was "having a lot of trouble with" her new status.



Speaking on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she said: "It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life ... I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn’t get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad."



Last month, Lady Gaga made her romance with new man Michael Polansky Instagram official, sharing her first picture of them together.



In the image, Gaga can be seen sat on Michael's lap, whilst he holds her. But the 'Shallow' singer was yet to confirm her man’s name, as no-one was tagged in the image and Gaga didn’t name Michael in the caption, which read: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! (sic)"



The couple were seen kissing on a hotel balcony last month and were also seen holding hands and kissing on New Year's Eve.



A source said at the time: "[Gaga] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.”



According to the insider, prior to their smooch in Sin City, the duo had "already been seeing each other for weeks".