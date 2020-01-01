Jennifer Lopez working on new projects and dance moves during coronavirus lockdown

Jennifer Lopez is making the most of the time she's spending "stuck at home" during the coronavirus pandemic, working on new projects.

The 50 year old is on lockdown with her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and although she realises the "world is upside down" she's determined to remain hopeful and make the most out of the dire situation.

"We've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we," she tells Elle magazine. "We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high."

The superstar is using her time indoors to be as productive as possible, insisting people will "bounce back" eventually.

"This situation, if we're lucky enough to be healthy - and if you are, be grateful - but if you're healthy and home, it's a real reset button for so many of us," she adds. "To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we're going to bounce back. We always bounce back."

She adds, "And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better... Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home. This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home."

Lopez took to Instagram Monday (16Mar20) to "brighten" her fans' day by posting shots of her new DSW shoe line items.