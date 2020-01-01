NEWS Taylor Swift gushes over Gigi Hadid's ability to 'fly into action' Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift is "seriously impressed" by her pal Gigi Hadid's ability to remain calm under pressure.



In a feature for the April 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the model spoke to several celebrities, including Serena Williams, Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner, Virgil Abloh, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, and Kacey Musgraves.



When it came to ME! singer Taylor asking the questions, she queried Gigi over how she always seems to be able to use her initiative, even in awkward situations.



"I'm seriously impressed that whenever you are in an immediate or stressful situation you fly into action," Taylor stated. "Is that something that's always been natural for you?"



"I've realised over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out," the 24-year-old answered. "Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there; you can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it."



Gigi has had to deal with unplanned situations several times. Last September, she escorted YouTube prankster Marie Benoliel offstage during a Chanel runway show held as part of Paris Fashion Week.



While in 2016, she was attacked by Ukrainian man Vitalii Sediuk, who is known for his red-carpet pranks, during Milan Fashion Week, and elbowed him in self-defence.