Lady Gaga considered axing latest single following online leak

Lady Gaga almost threw away months of preparation after a demo of her single Stupid Love leaked online.

The singer dropped the track, the lead single from her upcoming album Chromatica, last month. But, after the tune leaked online in January, Gaga almost canned Stupid Love altogether.



"There was a minute where me and my manager, Bobby, were talking, 'Do we change the single?'," she recalled in an interview with Paper magazine. "We'd just spent months and months developing this video and choreography. And I said, 'Nope!'



"You know why? Because the song, when it's mixed, mastered and finished with the visuals, and everything I have to say about it - when all those things come together at once, that will be the art piece I'm making. Not a leak."



Alongside the release, Gaga dropped an accompanying music video, shot entirely on iPhone.



Featuring the star as a warrior leader, attempting to unite various tribes, the shoot involved 50 dancers and took place in the California desert.



"I want you to imagine people dancing for eight to 10 hours straight," the 33-year-old continued. "I watched them work so hard - the blood and sweat. Scrapes from dancing in the desert or getting poked in the eye from a stud that knocked them in the face. They're breathing in sand, they can't see. The conditions alone were ridiculous.



"I told the dancers before we left for the desert, 'This might be the hardest thing you've ever done, and if it's not, I did it wrong. But you can do it, and when you look back on this time, you'll remember how strong you are.'"