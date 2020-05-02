NEWS Elton John postpones U.S. leg of farewell tour due to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Elton John has postponed a raft of dates as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour of North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Rocketman musician was due to return to kick off a third North American leg of his farewell trek in Indianapolis, Indiana on 26 March, but on Monday, pulled all dates up to and including 2 May due to fears over the spread of the virus.



"After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020," a spokesperson commented. "This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)."



All dates from 22 May until 8 July are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.



The 72-year-old singer was already facing having to postpone several gigs, with authorities in many U.S. states and cities banning large gatherings of people or issuing advice to cancel major events.



The spread of the virus has caused chaos in the music, film TV, and theatre industries, with concerts, productions, premieres, and releases all cancelled to try and halt the spread of Covid-19. Coronavirus has infected over 174,000 people and killed more than 6,680 since it emerged in China late last year.