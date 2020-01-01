Keri Hilson blasted for suggesting 5G is responsible for coronavirus pandemic

Keri Hilson sparked backlash on Monday by suggesting 5G may be responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to share her theory, telling her 4.2 million followers: "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organisations, studies...what we're going thru is the affects of radiation (sic). 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"

She then shared a video about the theory, and wrote: "I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am-WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who's been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19...connections were quite peculiar. And after all I've read, believable.

"And to be clear, I'm saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus (sic)."

Keri went on to state that the theory would explain why there aren't many cases of the Covid-19 virus in Africa, which is "not a 5G region".

Following Keri's tweets, her followers responded in their thousands - with many slamming the Knock You Down singer for her musings.

"Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic?" one wrote, before another added: "Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce."