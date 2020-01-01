Lewis Capaldi claps back at critics after pushing forward with weekend gig

Lewis Capaldi has insisted his recent gig in Scotland went ahead "in full compliance" with government advice relating to gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker was targeted by critics, including U.K. journalist Piers Morgan, who said it was irresponsible for Lewis and the Stereophonics to perform to thousands of people when many other countries have banned mass gatherings

However, in response to the complaints, following his headline show at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the star told U.K. newspaper Metro: "The final show of Lewis's UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday 15th March went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day.

"The document states that the advice applies from Monday 16th March and is 'not expected to have a significant impact on the spread of Covid-19, and this is not its purpose', but that it aims 'to relieve pressure on public services, including emergency services'."

As of Monday, mass gatherings involving more than 500 people have been banned in Scotland. This may include sporting, cultural and religious events.

Similar measures have been put in place across the U.S., with New York's mayor Bill de Blasio ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis, as the city battles to halt the spread of Covid-19. He also moved to close nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, and concert venues.

Precautionary measures have also been implemented in California, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 173,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December, resulting in over 6,600 deaths globally.