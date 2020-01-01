Iggy Azalea slams 'hysterical' fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Iggy Azalea has come under fire from fans on Twitter after accusing them of "being hysterical" for stockpiling resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 134,000 cases of Covid-19 have been registered worldwide since the outbreak began in December, resulting in over 4,900 deaths in total.

And while people are rushing to stores to buy hygiene products, food and other items, Fancy star Iggy has hit out at the rush in a tweet shared on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, wrote: "I think the world loves being hysterical."

Iggy was heavily criticised for her comment, with fans pointing out there are "a lot of the elderly, poor and people with compromised immune systems who die of coronavirus," and insisting her "platform is too big to minimise this".

"I know you don't feel affected by the virus because of your age and the money you have, but remind me why do I still stand you woman?" another fan raged.

The star's comments come after she hit out at her mum for preparing for a lockdown due to the outbreak of the virus.

"I'd never been embarrassed to be related to anyone until today when I found out my mother is one of the Australians bulk buying toilet paper," she previously posted.