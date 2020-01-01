Jesy Nelson taps boyfriend Chris Hughes for Little Mix's new video

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's baby niece make cameo appearances in Little Mix's new Wasabi music video.

The clip is the final release from the group's 2018 album LM5, and is made up of a montage of footage from behind-the-scenes of the girls' LM5: The Tour.

In the video, released on Thursday, Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards perform the tune on their tour bus and at several venues, including dancing and singing in bathrooms and corridors, as they prepare for their shows.

Jesy also performs some of her lines while applying her make-up in front of a mirror, and later in the clip, Love Island star Chris makes a cameo as he mimes and performs to some of the lyrics.

Leigh-Anne's niece is also featured, and enjoys cuddles with her aunt as she visits the singers on tour.

The video ends with a selection of outtakes, including Jade impressively doing the splits in the tour bus, and Chris singing along to some of the lyrics in private without realising Jesy is listening.

The film concludes with the cover of the Woman Like Me stars' album, along with the cryptic message: "New era pending."

Little Mix will return to U.K. TV next month, for the launch of their new TV talent show, Little Mix: The Search, which sees singers sorted into groups, and the winning combination of talent joining the Wings hitmakers on their 2020 summer tour.

The show begins airing in April, with the live finals taking place in May.