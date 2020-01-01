Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, was Down Under for her performance at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia last weekend.

However, while the Never Worn White hitmaker was due to carry out press interviews on Thursday, she was spotted at Sydney Airport that day, with reports suggesting the star cancelled her press commitments and jetted back to Los Angeles ahead of schedule.

Following her performance at the event, which drew a record crowd of 86,174, Katy also performed at the free Fight On concert in Bright, which was held for firefighters and communities recently affected by the devastating bushfires in Victoria.

She appears to be heading back to Los Angeles, where Orlando is also returning after production on his Amazon Prime Video show Carnival Row was shut down in Prague in the Czech Republic due to the health scare.

"It's farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined," he wrote on Instagram. "We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine."

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has so far seen more than 138,000 cases registered worldwide since the outbreak began in December, resulting in over 5,000 deaths in total.