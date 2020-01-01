NEWS Ellie Goulding battled an addiction to exercise Newsdesk Share with :







The 'I Need Your Love' hitmaker says there was one point in her life where she was skipping the studio just to go to the gym.



She said: "I don't consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun. I felt I had to go to the gym every single day. I don't know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health.



"I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well. When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again. But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn't worth it."



However, the 33-year-old singer managed to battler her addiction and has been greatly inspired by her husband Caspar Jopling and his approach to exercising and working out.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Whereas now I have a much healthier diet and I’m quite into biohacking, which is an extreme word of trying to be the healthiest version of yourself you can ­possibly be. So not to be a complete nerd right now but it's a genuine interest. I've been really inspired by my husband because he is an athlete, he has been rowing for years. He has such an amazing routine for that rowing and so I’ve been quite inspired by his amazing willpower and determination."