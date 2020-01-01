NEWS Megan Thee Stallion always knew she'd rise to the top of the music business Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old rapper has recently emerged as one of the most talked-about stars in the music industry - and Megan has always thought she was just "naturally going to make it".



She said: "When you're a confident person, you're not trying to claw your way to the top. You just know you [are] naturally going to make it."



Megan also revealed she hopes to avoid conflict with other female rap stars, saying it's simply "not the type of person" she is.



She told CRWN magazine: "Trying to tear somebody else down, I feel like that's not going to keep me in my position.



"I feel like if I came in and I'm nice and we're working together and we're helping, that's going to keep both of us in our position.



"Why do I have to tear you down to make me feel better? That's not the type of person I am."



Earlier this month, meanwhile, Megan revealed she's learned she "can't care" about public opinion.



The rapper - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times - claimed she's become philosophical about the opinions of other people.



She said: "I'm such a raw person and I'm so real, I literally just lay everything out, I don't have any reason to hide anything. The only thing that I don't like is when people talk about me and it's not a fact.



"If you gon' speak on my name, you got to speak the facts, because I'm not hiding anything, so don't go make up s**t, or don't go put your own story together. Fully understand what you're talking about before you talk about it."



