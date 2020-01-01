NEWS Lewis Capaldi is set to star in a new YouTube Originals series Newsdesk Share with :







The 23-year-old singer is set to front 'Birthday Song', and in the trailer for the new show, Lewis discovers that the number one song on the day he was born, on October 7, 1996, was 'Setting Sun' by the Chemical Brothers.



Looking forward to the series, Lewis - who recorded his own cover of the track for 'Birthday Song' - said: "YouTube was a huge part of where it all started for me, was absolutely class to get to be asked to record a version of 'Setting Sun' by The Chemical Brothers for my 'Birthday Song'.



"I hope everyone doesn't absolutely hate my version and if you do please don't tell me in the comments, my mum reads them."



'Birthday Song' is set to launch on Lewis' YouTube on March 24.



Meanwhile, Lewis recently penned Rita Ora's new track 'How To Be Lonely'.



The song is due to be released on Friday (13.03.20), with Lewis playing the guitar on the record and lending his voice to the backing vocals.



A source recently shared: "Lewis has really proven himself as a songwriter and is being encouraged to give away more songs he is unlikely to release himself, as well as writing specifically for other artists.



"It can be hugely lucrative, so launching himself as a songwriter for other acts is sure to earn him a fortune.



"Right now he is on the road a lot and starting to think about his second album. But being able to write for other people helps Lewis to take his mind off his own music."