The Who postpone UK tour and Teenage Cancer Trust show

After serious consideration, it is with much regret that THE WHO have postponed their U.K. tour, due to start next Monday March 16th in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8th. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured. Buy tickets below.



The fans' safety is paramount and given the developing Coronavirus concerns, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution.



Singer Roger Daltrey assures fans that the shows will “Definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic”.



Pete Townshend said the band, ”Haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead."



Sadly, THE WHO will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28th as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows but intend to reschedule that show also, with more news to follow.



