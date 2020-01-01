My Chemical Romance postpone Japan tour amid coronavirus pandemic

(Cover) - EN Music - My Chemical Romance has postponed upcoming tour dates in Japan due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The band, fronted by vocalist Gerard Way, had been due to take to the stage for a headline show, as well as perform at the Download and Dirty Honey festivals on 28, 29, and 31 March, respectively.

However, in a statement posted to their Twitter page on Thursday, the rock group announced plans to delay the dates.

"The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice," they wrote. "Please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over."

The group is the latest in a string of big names to postpone or cancel tour dates because of the coronavirus.

The Pixies had been due to conclude a tour of Australia in the coming weeks, but said in a statement that they are postponing the dates.

"Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth," they wrote. "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon."

Meanwhile, Bikini Kill also announced plans to reschedule forthcoming concerts, tweeting: "We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn't make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region."

All three postponements came just hours after officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the spread of coronavirus globally can now be considered a pandemic.