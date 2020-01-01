Meghan Trainor's father discharged from hospital following car accident

Meghan Trainor's father Gary has been discharged from hospital after being hit by a car last month.

The 71-year-old was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a busy road in Los Angeles, and was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in a "stable condition".

While Meghan immediately caught a flight home from the U.K., where she's a coach on The Voice U.K., to be with her father, she's since confirmed he's been released from hospital and is resting at home.

"He is great. He's finally out of the hospital and he's home and he has to wear his neck brace and back brace all the time except for when he's sitting and sleeping," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, adding that he's "pretty miserable" with the recuperation process.

"Today he was like, 'I feel like I got hit by a car,' and we're like, 'You did dad! You're going to need to finally stop moving and relax,'" the Dear Future Husband singer continued. "He's an older dad, but he's like, 'I'm gonna fix the house,' and we're like, 'What?'"

Meghan is very close to her dad, and he helped her write some songs on her 2011 album, Only 17.

He has also accompanied her to several awards shows, including the 2016 Grammys, when she won the Best New Artist prize.