Niall Horan: 'Zayn Malik severed ties with One Direction after quitting'

Niall Horan has claimed Zayn Malik "never really spoke to" his former One Direction bandmates after quitting the group.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker rose to fame in The X Factor U.K. group in 2010 and enjoyed worldwide success before walking away from the five-piece in 2015 - one year before the rest of the band went on hiatus.

But while Niall keeps in contact with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, he told Britain's The Sun newspaper Zayn is "quite a hard fella to keep in touch with".

"He'd probably tell you that himself, to be fair. I don't particularly talk to him a lot. I mean, if he's got something coming out or something, I will text him," the 26-year-old commented. "He might not reply but I'll give him a shout, but I don't know... After the band, he left for his reasons and then he never really spoke to us much afterwards."

The Slow Hands singer added of Zayn: "I've got no bad blood with him at all, but some things have a lifespan. I don't know. We will see what happens. Maybe one day we can reconvene at some point, but not right now."

Niall is gearing up for the release of his second solo album, Heartbreak Weather, which drops on Friday.