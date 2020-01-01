Cardi B 'scared and panicking' about coronavirus

Cardi B admitted she's "scared" and "panicking" about the coronavirus in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old Bodak Yellow singer donned a bronze chainmail gown for the clip, in which she ranted about the global spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 121,000 people in 120 countries and killed more than 4,300.

"Let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what this coronavirus is about," the mother-of-one began. "I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan China, now all of a sudden this s**t is on motherf**king tour."

Adding that she gets a "lot of s**t" from China, Cardi continued: "Guess what ... a lot of s**t comes from motherf**king China, b***h. If you're wondering why your motherf**king weave or your Fashion Nova motherf**king packages haven't arrived, guess what b**h - coronavirus! Coronavirus!"

"I'm telling you, s**t is real! S**t is getting real - b***h, I'm scared."

Captioning her video on the site, Cardi wrote: "Ya keep playing I'm deada*s F**KIN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food."

Cardi isn't on the road at the moment, but many of her peers have been forced to cancel live dates because of the spread of the virus. It was also announced on Tuesday that the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed by six months because of the outbreak.