Meghan Trainor putting family plans on hold to prioritise health

Pop star Meghan Trainor has put her baby plans on hold because she wants to be in the best physical shape possible before becoming a mother.

The All About That Bass hitmaker wed actor Daryl Sabara in 2018, and ever since tying the knot, she has been desperate to try and start a family immediately.

She still yearns for a child, but Trainor has now realised she has to put her own health first so she can properly prepare for motherhood in the near future.

"I'm not in a rush to do it (have kids)," the 26 year old told Us Weekly. "I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first. Like, I'm watching everything I eat. I'm working out every single day and, like, really treating myself with health stuff right now."

Trainor is also busy juggling her professional commitments as a judge on The Voice U.K. as she prepares to go on tour with Maroon 5 this May (20), and she admits her enthusiasm for her work is keeping her schedule packed.

She said, "When I got married, I was like, 'Let's do it! Let's think about (a) tour'. And I just got a job being a coach on The Voice, and I was like, 'Let's do this!'"

Although Trainor is temporarily holding off on babies, she previously revealed she wants to fill the couple's home with five children.

"My ovaries are crying all the time," she told British publication The Sun in January (20). "They're screaming! I cannot wait because all five of them are going to be the best children."